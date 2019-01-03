The Lok Sabha on Thursday was adjourned till noon after members of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Telugu Desam Party continued their protests over a range of issues, PTI reported. While the Tamil Nadu MPs have been protesting against the construction of a dam on the Cauvery river, TDP members have been demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday had suspended 24 AIADMK members for repeatedly entering the Well of the House to protest against the Cauvery matter. The party has 37 members in the Lower House. On Thursday, seven AIADMK members again protested in the Well by shouting slogans and flinging papers in the air, PTI reported. They were joined by over a dozen Telugu Desam Party MPs.

Although Congress MPs wanted to raise the Sabarimala temple issue, Mahajan asked them to do so later before she adjourned the proceedings.

Several adjournment motions were moved in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sunil Kumar Jakhar and Rajiv Satav moved an adjournment motion over an order that allowed 10 central agencies to monitor computers, ANI reported. Congress leader KC Venugopal and Suresh Kodikunnil and Indian Union Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty moved a motion over the entry of women to the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala, ANI reported.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP JP Yadav also moved an adjournment motion over the eradication of the Ahir or Yadav regiment from the Indian Army.

The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill was discussed in the Lok Sabha, a day after Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced it. The Union Cabinet in December had approved amendments to two laws – Telegraph Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act – to make it optional to link biometric identification Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile numbers. The opposition on Wednesday had asked Parliament to reconsider the bill tabled by Prasad, arguing that it violated the Supreme Court verdict.

The other bills up for discussion in the Lower House include the Companies (Amendment) Bill, the Personal Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the National Medical Commission Bill.

Rajya Sabha

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha started with a discussion on the Cauvery water dispute, with AIADMK MPs protesting outside the Parliament in the morning, The Indian Express reported. Among other bills, the Upper House will take up for consideration the National Council for Technical Education Amendment Bill, 2018, and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Amendment Bill 2018.