The woman who was allegedly shot in the head by a former Bihar legislator at a New Year’s Eve party in Delhi died on Thursday, the Hindustan Times reported. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said Archana Gupta, 45, died on Thursday during treatment at a hospital in Vasant Kunj.

Archana Gupta was an architect and lived in Gautam Nagar area. Her husband, Vikas Gupta, had filed a police complaint against former Janata Dal (United) MLA Raju Kumar Singh. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) RP Upadhyay had said that Singh was booked for attempt to murder and destruction of evidence.

In his complaint, Vikas Gupta alleged that Singh had fired two to three rounds around midnight. Following this, he saw his wife collapse and realised that she was bleeding. Subsequently, Archana Gupta was taken to a private hospital in Vasant Kunj, where she died on Thursday morning.

The police on Wednesday arrested Singh from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. He had fled along with his driver after the incident on Monday. The Delhi Police had also recovered two rifles, a pistol and 800 live cartridges from the farmhouse, which is owned by Singh’s mother.