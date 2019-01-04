A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh on Thursday claimed that he is ready to bomb people who believe they are unsafe in India. In December, actor Naseeruddin Shah sparked controversy when he said that he feels anxious for his children in present day India.

“I have said that some arrangement should be made for those who are traitors to the country,” BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar Vikram Singh Saini is seen saying in a video. “A law should be made to punish those who say they feel unsafe.”

He added, in a mocking vein: “If the government makes me minister, I will bomb them. Not one will survive.” Saini claimed this was only his personal opinion.

“If they feel unsafe, if they lack nationalistic fervour, they should leave India,” the MLA added. “They can go to whichever country they feel safe in.”

#WATCH Vikram Saini, BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar says 'My personal view is that those who say they feel unsafe and threatened in India should be bombed, give me a ministry and I will bomb all such people, not even one will be spared' pic.twitter.com/E9yWNH7MBF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2019

Saini has made inflammatory statements in the past. In March, he claimed that India is a nation only for Hindus as it is also know as Hindustan. In 2017, he threatened to break the limbs of those who “disrespect cows”.

Shah had alleged that the death of a cow was more significant in the country these days than that of a police officer. Shah was referring to the murder of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on December 3.