The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested another key accused in connection with the murder of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh on December 3 during the mob violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. The mob had been protesting against an alleged incident of cow slaughter.

The accused, identified as Kalua, was arrested from Bulandshahar’s Aurangabad area on Monday night, the Hindustan Times reported. He was expected to be presented in court on Tuesday.

According to reports, Kalua was one of the people who were cutting a tree to block the road in protest against the alleged cow slaughter. He attacked Singh with the axe when the police officer stopped him. He was identified on the basis of video footage of the incident.

“During interrogation it was revealed that he [Kalua] was the person who attacked Inspector Subodh Kumar with an axe,” Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Atul Kumar Srivastava told ANI. “The axe has been recovered from his possession; other accused persons will be arrested shortly.”

Kalua’s arrest comes days after the police arrested Prashant Natt in connection with Singh’s death. The police suspect that Natt snatched Singh’s revolver and shot him in the head.