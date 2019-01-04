The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday appointed central observers for the election of leaders of its legislature party in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The party lost power in all three states in the recently-held Assembly elections.

The party’s parliamentary board, in a meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah, selected Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe as the central observers for Madhya Pradesh. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and party leader Avinash Rai Khanna were appointed as central observers for Rajasthan, and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot and BJP leader Anil Jain will be the central observers for Chhattisgarh.

Dates for the legislature party meetings in the three states will be decided later, Union Health Minister JP Nadda told reporters in New Delhi. However, the observers are expected to visit their states in a day or two, IANS reported.

The appointment of central observers assumes significance as the 2019 General Elections are expected to be held in April-May.