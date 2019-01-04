The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, which sought to amend relevant laws to comply with a Supreme Court judgement passed in September. The Union Cabinet had approved the amendments last month.

The bill proposed to amend the Aadhaar Act, the Telegraph Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The amendment to the Telegraph Act makes Aadhaar-based identification for mobile phone services voluntary and prohibits the storage of either the Aadhaar number or the biometric data linked to it.

The amendments also make it clear that a service cannot be denied for want of Aadhaar.

On Wednesday, the Opposition had asked Parliament to reconsider the bill tabled by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, arguing that it violated the Supreme Court verdict.

The Supreme Court’s verdict in September, passed by a 4:1 majority, had come after several petitioners raised concerns about privacy and asked why the unique identity number was made mandatory for people to avail of welfare schemes, file income tax returns, hold mobile numbers, and bank accounts. The court made Aadhaar optional for mobile phones and bank accounts but said it would still need to be linked with Permanent Account Numbers to file income tax returns.

The amendments, however, do not comply with the court’s order regarding the Aadhaar Act’s surveillance provisions, which were specifically struck down for want of proper oversight.