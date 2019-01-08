The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested another accused in the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr last month after an alleged incident of cow slaughter, PTI reported. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Atul Kumar Srivastava said that Pawan Kumar, who was named in the first information report but had been on the run, was arrested.

Kumar, a 32-year-old farmer, was arrested on Monday afternoon near Bugarsi Road in Siyana tehsil. “We are interrogating Kumar and gathering more information, evidence to proceed further in the case,” Srivastava said.

According to the police, a total of 35 accused have been arrested so far for the violence on December 3 in which a police officer and a 20-year-old man were killed. Last week, the police arrested Yogesh Raj, a Bajrang Dal activist who is the key accused in the violence. Raj had been absconding since the incident.

The first information report named 27 people. The police had also booked 50 to 60 people for attempt to murder, murder, destroying public property, rioting, sedition, and several other charges.