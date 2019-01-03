Police on Wednesday arrested Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr in December after an alleged incident of cow slaughter, ANI reported. A police officer and a 20-year-old man were killed in the violence on December 3.

Raj, a Bajrang Dal leader, is also the complainant in the alleged cow slaughter case. He was arrested from Khurja in Bulandshahr at 11.30 pm on Wednesday, PTI reported. A few days after the mob violence, Raj had denied any role in the incident in a video statement.

Siyana Circle Officer Raghvendra Kumar Mishra confirmed the arrest on Thursday morning. “Raj is undergoing medical examination and would be produced in the local court later today for legal proceedings,” he added.

Satish and Vineet, accused of violence, had surrendered in a local court in Bulandshahr earlier on Wednesday. Azhar, an accused in the cow slaughtering case, had also surrendered.

Raj’s arrest comes three days after a key accused in the murder of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during the mob violence was arrested from Bulandshahr’s Aurangabad area. Kalua had allegedly attacked Singh with an axe.

Police had earlier arrested Prashant Natt in connection with Singh’s death. Natt is suspected to have snatched Singh’s revolver and shot him in the head.