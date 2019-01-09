A look at the headlines right now:

Rajya Sabha passes bill to provide 10% reservation to the economically backward: The Upper House voted against sending the draft law to a select committee. Justice AK Sikri replaces CJI on PM-led panel that will consider CBI Director Alok Verma’s case: Ranjan Gogoi recused himself from the panel since he was part of the three-judge bench that heard the CBI chief’s plea in the top court. IAS officer Shah Faesal resigns in protest against ‘unabated killings’ in Jammu and Kashmir, may join politics: Faesal, the first Kashmiri IAS topper, will join the National Conference and contest the General Elections from Baramulla, said reports. Rahul Gandhi draws ire for saying Modi asked ‘a woman to defend him’ during Rafale debate: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah demanded that the Congress president apologise for his sexist remark. ‘Are there real issues behind strike called by Left trade unions,’ asks Arun Jaitley: The finance minister asked if the strike was a strategy by Left parties to ensure they are ‘not wiped out’ from India’s political map. BJD will not be a part of grand Opposition alliance, says Naveen Patnaik: The chief minister said his party would stay away from both the Congress and the BJP. Economist Amartya Sen says upper caste quota draft law indicates ‘muddled thinking’: The Nobel laureate said the government’s bill raises questions about its political and economic impact. Explore CSR funding for cow shelters, Uttar Pradesh asks district officials: On January 1, the state cabinet approved a plan to set up temporary shelters for cattle and impose a ‘cow welfare cess’. Donald Trump’s remarks about India are unfortunate, says Russian minister: The minister also allayed fears that US threat of sanctions would affect the S-400 missile deal between India and Russia. Curfew imposed in parts of West Tripura district after Citizenship Bill protest: The police have filed an FIR against three people for rioting on Tuesday but no one has been arrested so far.