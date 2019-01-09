The big news: Rajya Sabha passes bill to provide reservation for poor, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A PM-led panel will meet to discuss inquiry report against CBI’s Alok Verma, and Kashmiri IAS officer Shah Faesal resigned from civil services.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rajya Sabha passes bill to provide 10% reservation to the economically backward: The Upper House voted against sending the draft law to a select committee.
- Justice AK Sikri replaces CJI on PM-led panel that will consider CBI Director Alok Verma’s case: Ranjan Gogoi recused himself from the panel since he was part of the three-judge bench that heard the CBI chief’s plea in the top court.
- IAS officer Shah Faesal resigns in protest against ‘unabated killings’ in Jammu and Kashmir, may join politics: Faesal, the first Kashmiri IAS topper, will join the National Conference and contest the General Elections from Baramulla, said reports.
- Rahul Gandhi draws ire for saying Modi asked ‘a woman to defend him’ during Rafale debate: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah demanded that the Congress president apologise for his sexist remark.
- ‘Are there real issues behind strike called by Left trade unions,’ asks Arun Jaitley: The finance minister asked if the strike was a strategy by Left parties to ensure they are ‘not wiped out’ from India’s political map.
- BJD will not be a part of grand Opposition alliance, says Naveen Patnaik: The chief minister said his party would stay away from both the Congress and the BJP.
- Economist Amartya Sen says upper caste quota draft law indicates ‘muddled thinking’: The Nobel laureate said the government’s bill raises questions about its political and economic impact.
- Explore CSR funding for cow shelters, Uttar Pradesh asks district officials: On January 1, the state cabinet approved a plan to set up temporary shelters for cattle and impose a ‘cow welfare cess’.
- Donald Trump’s remarks about India are unfortunate, says Russian minister: The minister also allayed fears that US threat of sanctions would affect the S-400 missile deal between India and Russia.
- Curfew imposed in parts of West Tripura district after Citizenship Bill protest: The police have filed an FIR against three people for rioting on Tuesday but no one has been arrested so far.