The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha leader, a key accused in the mob violence that erupted in Bulandshahr in December in which a police officer and a civilian were killed, PTI reported. Shikhar Aggarwal was arrested from Hapur early on Thursday.

“We are interrogating him and [will] produce him in the local court later today,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Bulandhshahr City) Atul Kumar Srivastava told PTI.

Aggarwal was allegedly involved in instigating the crowd that later set fire to vehicles and vandalised Chingrawati police station, reported The Times of India. After the incident, Aggarwal released a video alleging Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was corrupt and blamed the violence on him.

Shikhar Aggarwal, accused in murder case of Inspector Subodh Singh in #BulandshahrViolence, arrested by Bulandshahr police from Hapur today pic.twitter.com/UTePsqiHV8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2019

With Aggarwal’s arrest, a total of 36 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. On Monday, the police had arrested Pawan Kumar, who was named in the first information report in connection with the violence but had been on the run.

The first information report named 27 people. The police had also booked 50 to 60 people for attempt to murder, murder, destroying public property, rioting, sedition, and several other charges.