A look at the headlines right now:

Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party to contest Lok Sabha elections together without Congress: The alliance will contest from 38 seats each and will leave two – the two held by Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. No evidence of corruption against Alok Verma, says judge who supervised CVC inquiry: Former Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik said that the findings in the CVC inquiry report, on the basis of which Verma was removed, were not his. Three Gujarat encounters of 17 were staged, says inquiry team; indicts nine officials: The panel headed by former Supreme Court Justice HS Bedi had submitted its final report to the top court in February 2018. Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul suspended with immediate effect after Koffee with Karan controversy, Pandya loses endorsement: The announcement came hours before the start of the first one-day international of a three-match series against Australia in Sydney. Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, first Hindu member of US Congress, says she will run for president in 2020: The politician is noted for her close ties to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Donald Trump promises changes to US’ H-1B visa programme, including potential citizenship: The US president said his administration wanted to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the country. Congress workers protest against The Accidental Prime Minister, vandalise Kolkata theatre: The protestors claimed they would not allow the film to be shown anywhere as it insulted the party’s senior leaders. Aircel-Maxis case: National Stock Exchange chairman quits after CBI gets sanction to prosecute him: The NSE in a brief statement said Ashok Chawla had resigned ‘in light of recent legal developments’. Pakistan’s claim of Indian role in Chinese mission attack last year is fabricated, says Centre: The Karachi Police on Friday arrested five suspects and claimed that India’s Research and Analysis Wing had funded the November 23 attack. DMK asks Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami to quit after video links him with robbery at Jayalalithaa’s estate: A security guard was killed during the robbery attempt in April 2017.