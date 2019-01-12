The big news: Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati announce tie-up without Congress, and 9 other top stories
- Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party to contest Lok Sabha elections together without Congress: The alliance will contest from 38 seats each and will leave two – the two held by Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
- No evidence of corruption against Alok Verma, says judge who supervised CVC inquiry: Former Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik said that the findings in the CVC inquiry report, on the basis of which Verma was removed, were not his.
- Three Gujarat encounters of 17 were staged, says inquiry team; indicts nine officials: The panel headed by former Supreme Court Justice HS Bedi had submitted its final report to the top court in February 2018.
- Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul suspended with immediate effect after Koffee with Karan controversy, Pandya loses endorsement: The announcement came hours before the start of the first one-day international of a three-match series against Australia in Sydney.
- Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, first Hindu member of US Congress, says she will run for president in 2020: The politician is noted for her close ties to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
- Donald Trump promises changes to US’ H-1B visa programme, including potential citizenship: The US president said his administration wanted to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the country.
- Congress workers protest against The Accidental Prime Minister, vandalise Kolkata theatre: The protestors claimed they would not allow the film to be shown anywhere as it insulted the party’s senior leaders.
- Aircel-Maxis case: National Stock Exchange chairman quits after CBI gets sanction to prosecute him: The NSE in a brief statement said Ashok Chawla had resigned ‘in light of recent legal developments’.
- Pakistan’s claim of Indian role in Chinese mission attack last year is fabricated, says Centre: The Karachi Police on Friday arrested five suspects and claimed that India’s Research and Analysis Wing had funded the November 23 attack.
- DMK asks Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami to quit after video links him with robbery at Jayalalithaa’s estate: A security guard was killed during the robbery attempt in April 2017.