Several people were injured in an explosion and fire at a bakery in central Paris on Saturday, the police said. The police suspect it was caused by a gas leak, AFP reported. The explosion occurred around 9 am (1.30 pm IST) at a bakery on Rue Trevise in the city’s 9th district, and the fire spread to nearby buildings as well.

Images on social media showed debris strewn across the street and firefighters trying to douse the blaze as cars and buildings around the bakery were also damaged.

An unnamed police spokesperson told Al Jazeera that there have been no deaths yet. However, there has been no official confirmation so far.

More details are awaited.

Big explosion in #Paris Cause unclear / no details abt casualties via @croissandeau

pic.twitter.com/uMfY6EWXuw — Harry Boone (@towersight) January 12, 2019