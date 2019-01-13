The big news: Justice AK Sikri rejects nomination to Commonwealth tribunal, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress will contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, and an Indian soldier honey-trapped by an ISI agent was arrested.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Justice AK Sikri, who voted to sack CBI chief, turns down Commonwealth tribunal nomination, say reports: The decision to nominate the Supreme Court judge was taken ‘at the highest levels’ of government, said a news report.
- Congress says it will contest all Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh: Congress General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad said the party was not disappointed on being excluded from the alliance between the two regional political forces.
- Indian solider honey-trapped by ISI agent arrested, 50 Army men questioned: Military intelligence allegedly traced phone calls received from the spy to Jammu, and her Facebook account to Karachi.
- Opportunistic alliances want to build their empire while BJP seeks to serve country, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister told booth workers from five constituencies in Tamil Nadu that the saffron party wants to empower people, and not divide and rule.
- Arvind Kejriwal will not contest from Varanasi, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh: The party will contest all the seats in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Goa, the parliamentarian added.
- Bengali poet faces the ire of suspected Hindutva activists in Silchar, event venue vandalised: They were protesting against a controversial line in Srijato Bandopadhyay’s poem ‘Abhishap’ that contains an alleged derogatory reference to the trishul.
- Centre promulgates triple talaq ordinance again after failing to get Rajya Sabha’s approval: The government had first promulgated the ordinance in September, but could get a law to replace it passed only in the Lok Sabha.
- Lawyer Indra Sawhney thinking about challenging upper-caste quota in Supreme Court: Her petition in 1992 had led to the Mandal judgement that capped reservation at 50%.
- Rahul Gandhi changes stance on Sabarimala, says both tradition and women’s rights arguments are valid: He also justified his remarks about Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that had sparked a controversy last week.
- Saudi teen who fled family welcomed in Canada, diplomatic row between the nations likely to escalate: The UN declared Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun’s case genuine last week after a friend vouched for her, saying she had been mistreated for denouncing Islam.