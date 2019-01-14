The prices of petrol and diesel increased on Monday, with a litre of petrol costing Rs 70.13 in Delhi marking an increase by 38 paise. A litre of diesel cost Rs 64.18 in the national Capital, going up 49 paise, reported ANI.

In Mumbai, petrol was priced at Rs 75.77 per litre while diesel was Rs 67.18, registering an increase by 38 paise and 52 paise, according to the Indian Oil Corporation. In Chennai, the price of petrol increased 40 paise to Rs 72.79, while diesel prices increased by 53 paise to Rs 67.78 and in Kolkata, a litre of petrol cost Rs 72.24 and diesel cost Rs 65.95, marking an increase of 37 paise and 49 paise.

The increase in fuel prices comes in the wake of a recovery in crude oil prices in anticipation of tightening supply ahead, NDTV reported. Global crude oil rates gained strength after top oil producers decided to cut supply, following which the price of oil recovered from levels below $50 a barrel registered in December.

The price of petrol had fallen by Rs 14.54 per litre since October 18, after the costs surged starting mid-August. Diesel price declined by Rs 13.53 per litre in two and a half months, according to Mint.