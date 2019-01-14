Indonesian officials on Monday said they have found the cockpit voice recorder from the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October 2018, The Jakarta Post reported. Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said the device, if undamaged, may help them ascertain what led to the crash.

Deputy Maritime Minister Ridwan Djamaluddin told reporters that human remains had also been found at the crash site, AP reported.

All 189 people on board Lion Air flight JT 610, from Denpasar to Jakarta, were killed when it crashed into the Java Sea. Investigators had said the Boeing 737 Max passenger jet had crashed minutes after takeoff on October 29.

Lieutenant Colonel Agung Nugroho, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s Navy, said divers used high-tech “ping locator” equipment to find the device which was lodged beneath 8 meters (26 feet) of seabed mud. The plane crashed in waters 30 meters (98 feet) deep.

The device will be handed over to the nation’s Transportation safety committee, which is conducting the investigation into the case.

In November 2018, Indonesian authorities had found one of the aircraft’s black boxes and had identified the body of Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja who was captain of the flight.