Three labourers were killed on Sunday when a Mumbai-bound train, Tejas Express, ran over them in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, PTI reported. The incident took place near Jite railway station in Raigad’s Pen taluk.

Dadar Sagari Police Inspector Shailesh Gaikwad said the three workers were crossing the tracks around 9.30 pm on Sunday when the train running between Mumbai and Goa ran over them, reported The Times of India. Gaikwad said the three people were involved with laying tracks and were natives of Madhya Pradesh. They were identified as Ashok Bari, 30, Nimsingh Gulkar, 40, and Ajay Dandodiya, 18, according to PTI.

An unidentified official at the Panvel railway station said work was under way at Panvel and other railway stations ahead of a visit by the general manager of Central Railway. “However, it is surprising how they were working at night on the tracks.”