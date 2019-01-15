Domestic passengers flying from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport will no longer have to get their boarding passes stamped from now on, PTI reported.

The operator said on Monday that it was now equipped with the latest technology that makes stamping of boarding passes unnecessary for passengers travelling in domestic airlines that operate from Terminal 2. This has been achieved through the DigiYatra initiative, news agency IANS quoted the operator as saying. The initiative, introduced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, seeks to minimise paperwork for air travel. Instead, travellers can enter airports using their biometric information.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is the first aerodrome in the country to stop stamping boarding passes, the Mumbai International Airport Private Limited said. Travellers can now get their passes authenticated at a “pre-embarkation security check point” by scanning a bar code on their mobile phones, using a live passenger dataset at an e-gate reader, the operator added.

The airport operator said that doing away with stamping boarding passes will help Central Industrial Security Force personnel focus on the security checks. It will also save passengers’ time by eliminating many pre-flight boarding checks, the company added.