Two students were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the killing of 16 puppies outside Kolkata’s Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital. The animals were found dead in a plastic bag outside the hospital on Sunday.

“Both the students were remanded in police custody for further interrogation,” News18 quoted the Kolkata Police as saying. The students, Moutusi Mondal and Soma Burman, had confessed to the crime.

Preliminary reports said that the animals were beaten to death, PTI reported. Police believe that more students might have been involved in the killings.

A video showing Mondal and Burman violently beating up the animals had gone viral. Animals lovers had protested outside a police station in Kolkata, demanding that action be taken after the killings came to light.

The hospital has also ordered an internal inquiry.