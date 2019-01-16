Protests erupted near the Ayyappa temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala on Wednesday morning when two women, reportedly in their 30s, attempted to enter the hill shrine, reported NDTV. The police escorted the two women back to Pamba base camp as protests intensified, according to Manorama Online.

The two women, Reshma Nishanth and Shanila Sajeesh, were part of a nine-member group who began trekking to the temple around 4.30 am. According to Mathrubhumi, a group of people recognised the women near Neelimala, a point on the way to the temple, and started chanting mantras. People blocked their way by staging a sit-in protest. The police also arrested five protestors.

The two women were reluctant to return without offering prayers, but police personnel accompanied them back to Pamba base camp as protests mounted. The women said they had attempted the trek after police had promised protection, reported Hindustan Times.

One of the two women asked why the people were protesting even though “Ayyappan [deity] has no objection to women entering the temple”. Reshma Nishanth told Mathrubhumi that she had attempted to enter the shrine after fasting for 103 days.

Kerala’s temple minister Kadakampally Surendran said preventing the women, who had followed the rituals and fasted before the pilgrimage, was “really deplorable”. Since the government did not want to create a scene, the police took utmost restraint in handling the protestors, he added.

“We don’t need any certificate from Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi, whose party is on a mission to annihilate people in the name of the cow,” Surendran said, referring to Modi’s comments a day earlier where he accused the Left Democratic Front government in the state of “the most shameful behaviour”.

Kerala: Two women on their way to #SabarimalaTemple stopped by protesters at Neelimala. Police at the spot. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2019

Rahul Easwar, president of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena, tweeted that the women forced to return without entering the temple was a “victory for Hindu resistance”. He claimed that “some Leftists” with the two women had tried to intrude into the temple.

On Tuesday, Kanakadurga, one of the two women of menstruating age who had entered the Sabarimala temple in Kerala on January 2, was allegedly assaulted by her mother-in-law when she returned home.

Massive protests had prevented dozens of women from entering the shrine until January 2, when Kanakadurga and law lecturer Bindu Ammini visited the temple. The Supreme Court in September had allowed women of menstruating age to enter the temple, striking down age-old traditions.