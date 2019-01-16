A panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on January 24 to select a new director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, NDTV reported.

A committee comprising Modi, Supreme Court Justice AK Sikri and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge removed former CBI Director Alok Verma from his post on January 10, two days after the Supreme Court reinstated him.

M Nageswara Rao has been appointed interim director. Non-governmental organisation Common Cause has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the appointment. The Supreme Court will hear the plea next week.

Kharge, the dissenting voice on the committee which removed Verma, on Tuesday asked Modi to make public the documents related to the decision to sack him, so that “the public can draw their own conclusions”. The Central Vigilance Commission has levelled eight counts of charges against Verma, including corruption and dereliction of duty.