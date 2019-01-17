India and Pakistan exchanged gunfire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, IANS reported.

An unidentified defence official said Pakistan troopers used small arms to target Indian positions in Khari Karmara area. “Our troops effectively retaliated to the unprovoked ceasefire violation,” the official said. “Firing exchanges started around 4.30 am and continued till 6.30 am. No casualty or damage was reported from our side.”

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch sector, security forces are retaliating. — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2019

India on Wednesday summoned a Pakistan High Commission official to lodge its protest against the death of an Indian civilian in unprovoked firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani on January 11. On Tuesday, an officer of the Border Security Force was killed in cross-border firing in Hiranagar-Samba sector in Kathua.

Ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army have been reported from the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts since the beginning of this month.