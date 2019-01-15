Jammu and Kashmir: BSF officer killed by suspected Pakistani sniper in Kathua
Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad was shot when he and his patrol party were carrying out ‘border domination’ along the international border.
An officer of the Border Security Force was killed in cross-border firing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Hiranagar-Samba sector in Kathua on Tuesday, PTI reported.
An unidentified official of the BSF said Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad was shot by a sniper around 10.50 am when he and his patrol party were “carrying out border domination” along the international border. “Pakistani snipers opened fire at them, leading to grievous injuries to the officer,” the official said, adding that Prasad died of his injuries at a medical facility in Jammu’s Satwari.
In another incident, the Pakistan Army opened fire at Indian positions on the Line of Control in Rajouri district’s Sunderbani sector, IANS reported. “Pakistan troops used small arms and mortars to target our positions in Sunderbani sector,” Defence Ministry spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand told IANS.
Earlier in the day, Army chief General Bipin Rawat, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, said the Army would not hesitate to take action to deal with terror activities along the western border.