The Centre on Thursday approved a proposal to end the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation Special Director Rakesh Asthana, and three other officers with immediate effect. These include Joint Director Arun Sharma, Deputy Inspector General Manish Sinha, and Superintendent of Police Jayant Naiknavare.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the Department of Personnel and Training’s proposal to curtail their tenure.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government in October sent Asthana and former director Alok Verma on leave after they accused each other of corruption. Verma resigned from the services after a selection committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, removed him from the post. His decision to step down came two days after the Supreme Court reinstated him on January 8.

Asthana is accused of receiving kickbacks and extorting money from Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana, who is being investigated in the Moin Qureshi corruption case. Qureshi is accused in multiple graft cases.

The Delhi High Court last week had refused to quash a First Information Report filed against Asthana.