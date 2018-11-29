The Supreme Court on Thursday was informed that the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation cannot be transferred without getting approval from the selection committee that appointed him, Bar & Bench reported. Ousted CBI Director Alok Verma’s counsel Fali Nariman told the court that although the officer had not been transferred out of the agency, the government had divested him of his responsibilities.

The selection committee comprises the prime minister, leader of the opposition and the Chief Justice of India.

The court was hearing two petitions – one by Verma and another by non-profit organisation Common Cause – questioning the government’s move to send Verma on leave on October 23 after his second-in-command Rakesh Asthana accused him of corruption. Verma had moved court the following day.

The Central Vigilance Commission, which had been asked to look into the allegations, submitted a report to the court in a sealed cover on November 12.

The feud in the premier investigating agency came out in the open on October 15 after the agency named Asthana in a First Information Report, accusing him of accepting a Rs 2-crore bribe to scuttle an investigation against businessman Moin Qureshi, who is allegedly involved in multiple corruption cases. Asthana had in turn accused Verma of trying to falsely implicate him and levelled corruption charges against him.

CBI Deputy Inspector General Manish Kumar Sinha, who was part of the team investigating Asthana, filed a petition in the court on November 19 claiming that National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s name had come up during the inquiry and there were allegations of Union minister Haribhai Parthibhai Chaudhary having received a bribe. Sinha is among several CBI officials who were transferred in “public interest” on October 23.