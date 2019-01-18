The son of a Border Security Force soldier who was sacked for making videos of poor quality food served to the troops was found dead on Friday at his family home in Haryana, ANI reported.

The body of Rohit Yadav, the 22-year-old son of Tej Bahadur Yadav, was found in a locked room in Shanti Vihar of Rewari district. The family had called the police to report a suicide.

“We discovered that the room was locked from inside, “a police officer was quoted as saying by the news agency. “The body was lying on the bed. There was a pistol in his hands.” The police added that they have sent word to the father Tej Bahadur Yadav who was away at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Tej Bahadur Yadav was dismissed in April 2017 after a Court of Inquiry found him guilty on charges of indiscipline for going public with his grievances. His January 2017 video – on the watery dal and burnt rotis served to soldiers – was viewed more than 70 lakh times after it was shared on social media, prompting the Prime Minister’s Office to ask for a report.