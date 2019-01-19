The big news: Opposition leaders hit out at Modi and BJP at Kolkata rally, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BS Yeddyurappa said the BJP would not destabilise the Karnataka government, and a court criticised the police in the JNU ‘sedition’ case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- General elections will be the second freedom struggle, MK Stalin says at Opposition unity rally in Kolkata: Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Farooq Abdullah are among the leaders who have addressed the rally till now.
- Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa asks MLAs holed up in Gurugram hotel to return to Bengaluru: The saffron party will not destabilise the government ‘at any cost’, Yeddyurappa told reporters.
- Delhi Court questions police for filing chargesheet without government approval in JNU ‘sedition’ case: The police told the court they will get sanction from the state government within 10 days.
- Maintaining financial stability is top priority, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: Das, who spoke at the Vibrant Gujarat summit on Friday, said growth – fuelled by private consumption and investment – was expected to be sustainable.
- SC collegium recalls proposal to elevate lawyer to Allahabad HC after Centre’s repeated objection: The collegium cleared the recommendation to appoint Amit Negi to the High Court in August, and again in December after the ministry of law sent it back.
- Woman shot dead in Gurugram for allegedly refusing to withdraw rape case: The 23-year-old, who was reportedly in a relationship with the accused for a couple of years, filed the case in 2017 after learning that he was married.
- At least 21 people killed in pipeline explosion in Mexico: The blast in the town of Tlahuelilpan was caused by an illegal tap used to steal fuel from the Tuxpan-Tula pipeline, said state-run energy company Pemex.
- Two women abandon second attempt to enter hill shrine due to possibility of protests: Reshma Nishant and Shaneela Sajesh, who had attempted to offer prayers to enter the temple on January 16, were dissuaded by the police.
- Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat says Congress will build Ram temple if it is voted to power at Centre: The Congress leader and former chief minister was criticised by party colleague and Leader of the Opposition Indira Hridayesh.
- Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un to hold second summit in February, says White House: The US president met Kim Yong Chol, North Korea’s lead negotiator on nuclear talks, at the Oval Office on Friday.