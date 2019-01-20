Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday claimed that “fanatic elements” were threatening Muslims in the Jammu region, and warned of “dangerous consequences” if the administration does not address the problem, PTI reported.

The Peoples Democratic Party chief said some powers in Jammu were trying to create fear among the minorities. The Gujjar and Bakerwal communities were being targeted in particular, she said. The “selective targeting” of the two communities was taking place “under the governor’s nose”, and his “administration is not taking note of it”, Mufti said.

Mufti said she had raised the concern with Governor Satya Pal Malik after houses of some Gujjars and Bakerwals were “selectively” served eviction notices in the name of encroachment soon after her government collapsed in June 2018.

Governor’s rule was imposed in the state in June 2018 when the ruling coalition of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Peoples Democratic Party collapsed. Malik dissolved the state Assembly in November, and upon completion of six months of governor’s rule, president’s rule was imposed last month.

“The governor gave me an assurance that those [houses] will not be touched, especially in the winter months,” Mufti said. “[But] they are being harassed in the name of encroachment and also in the name of bovine smuggling.”

Mufti further said that Muslims in the region were being threatened of “a 1947-like situation”, referring to the communal riots that had taken place that year. “The rates of the areas where Muslims live are being increased,” she said. “Muslim areas are being brought under the municipality so that construction [of houses] is made difficult.”