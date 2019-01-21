The Madras High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre seeking its reply by February 18 on a petition challenging the constitutional amendment granting 10% reservation to economically weak sections of the upper castes, ANI reported.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s organising secretary RS Bharathi had filed the petition on Friday. Bharathi had urged the court to pass an interim injunction against the amendment, saying that reservation was not a poverty alleviation programme.

Bharathi’s counsel, P Wilson, said the reservation in Tamil Nadu was 69%. “However, the recent amendments enable reservation to go up to 79% and the same was unconstitutional,” Wilson added.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed 323-3 in the Lok Sabha on January 8 and was approved the following day in the Rajya Sabha. The legislation seeks to provide 10% reservations in aided and unaided institutions to the economically backward from upper castes.

Besides the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Youth for Equality, an anti-reservation organisation, had moved the Supreme Court against the bill a day after Parliament passed it. The organisation, in its petition, said the amendment violates the basic features of the Constitution and economic criterion cannot be the sole basis for reservation.