Shivakumara Swami of Siddaganga Mutt at Karnataka’s Tumakuru died on Monday at the age of 111 after prolonged illness, said Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The religious leader was undergoing treatment for a lung infection recently and was brought back to the mutt on January 16.

He will be cremated at 4.30 pm on Tuesday, the chief minister said.

The Lingayat leader also ran the Sree Siddaganga Education Society. The education society ran around 125 educational institutions in the state, many of which offered free education and boarding facilities to students from economically backward sections of the society, the Hindustan Times reported.

Shivakumar Swami was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2015. Several politicians were his followers.

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy: Siddaganga Math seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji passed away at 11.44 am today. The cremation will be done on 22nd January at 4.30 pm. pic.twitter.com/xG9O70vSbE — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the seer’s followers. “He contributed immensely to society particularly towards healthcare and education,” Kovind said.

Modi said the seer devoted himself towards alleviating poverty, hunger and social injustice. “He represents the best of our traditions of compassionate service, spirituality and protecting the rights of the underprivileged,” the prime minister said.

Kumaraswamy declared a three-day state mourning and one-day holiday for schools, colleges and government offices, reported ANI.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge requested the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on Shivakumara Swami, reported ANI. “He is worthy of getting the title,” Kharge said. “Such a great man from Karnataka, it is worth to bestow the Bharat Ratna on him.”