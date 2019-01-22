Central Bureau of Investigation interim director M Nageswara Rao transferred 20 officers on Monday, just two days before a committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to select a new chief for the agency, PTI reported. Thirteen superintendents of police and seven additional superintendents of police were transferred, according to The Times of India.

Vivek Priyadarshi, who was handling the Anti-Corruption Branch unit investigating the 2G spectrum case, has been transferred to Chandigarh.

A Saravanan, who was investigating the anti-Sterlite protests during which 13 people were killed in police firing in Tamil Nadu, has been shifted to Bank Security and Frauds Cell in Mumbai. The cell handles cases of loan default against diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, among others, PTI reported quoting the order.

The transfer order said that all the officers, who have been directed to supervise, investigate or inquire into any case by a court, will continue to work on their cases.

Mohit Gupta was transferred from the Anti-Corruption Branch in Ghaziabad to the Bank Security and Frauds Cell in Delhi. Gupta was recently moved to the Anti-Corruption unit in Delhi when Alok Verma was briefly reinstated as agency chief.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear a petition challenging the appointment of Rao as the interim director of the Central Bureau of Investigation this week. The plea was filed by non-governmental organisation Common Cause on Monday.

Rao took over as the CBI director on January 10, a day after a selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Verma as the investigative agency’s chief. After taking over, Rao had promptly reversed all the transfers ordered by Verma.