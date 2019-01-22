A former Bahujan Samaj Party MLA on Monday said he would offer a prize of Rs 50 lakh for the head of a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator if she did not apologise for saying that BSP chief Mayawati was “worse than a eunuch”, The Indian Express reported. In fact, BJP MLA Sadhana Singh already apologised for her remarks on Sunday.

“We demand that she apologise to the women of this country and to Behenji within 48 hours,” Vijay Yadav told reporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. “If she does not do so, we will collect money from our supporters and workers, and give Rs 50 lakh to whoever will chop off her head and bring it to us.”

At a rally on Sunday, Sadhana Singh had made the remark while discussing Mayawati’s decision to join force with the Samajwadi Party for the Lok Sabha elections, even though Samajwadi Party leaders had in 1995 allegedly tried to strip off clothes after she withdrew from an alliance.

Claiming that Mayawati “lacked self-respect”, Singh said, “[Mayawati] was almost molested earlier... In history, when Draupadi was molested, she took a vow of revenge...but this woman, she lost everything, but still sold her dignity for the sake of power.”

Singh later claimed that she had not meant to insult Mayawati, but just wanted to remind her of the 1995 incident when the BJP had come to her aid after she was humiliated.

The National Commission for Women has issued a notice to Sadhana Singh asking her to explain her derogatory remarks.

Despite this, Sadhana Singh has not lacked support. Bairiya BJP MLA Surendra Nath on Monday said he would protest if any action was taken against Singh. “Any person who has zero self-respect is called a transgender,” Surendra Nath Singh said. “The manner in which Mayawati has joined hands with Samajwadi Party after the 1995 guesthouse case proves she has no self-respect. If transgenders had self-respect, they would not be dancing around for money.”