At least 15 Indian crew members on board two ships that caught fire in the Kerch Strait between Russia and Crimea are safe, PTI reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified official of the Directorate General of Shipping.

Around 14 sailors were killed when the ships carrying 32 Indian, Turkish, and Libyan crew members caught fire on Monday. A spokesperson of the Crimean administration had said that 12 people were rescued while six were missing.

A senior official of the Directorate General of Shipping said that dozens of vessels are looking for survivors in the vicinity of the accident site. The official said the wreckage was scattered.

“Some of our sailors have contacted their families back home about making it, while a few have been rescued after they jumped out of the blazing ships,” the official said.

The official said the directorate was in contact with the Foreign Ministry in Delhi, which is coordinating with the embassy in Moscow, while the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre was in touch with its Russian counterparts. The directorate has also provided a list containing details of the 15 Indian sailors to relevant authorities.

Both ships were flying Tanzanian flags. One of them was a liquefied natural gas carrier and the other a tanker. Preliminary information suggested that the fire broke out when fuel was being transferred from one vessel to the other.

The Kerch Strait is of strategic importance for both Russia and Ukraine. It is an important lifeline for Ukraine that allows ships leaving the port city of Mariupol to access the Black Sea. For Russia, it is the closest point of access to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.