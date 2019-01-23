The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Tamil Nadu’s chief election commissioner and chief electoral officer asking why elections in 18 constituencies, whose representatives were disqualified by the state Assembly speaker in September 2017, have not yet been held, PTI reported.

In October, the High Court had upheld the speaker’s decision to disqualify the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam legislators for siding with sidelined party leader TTV Dhinkaran, who later floated his own outfit.

Justices KK Sasidharan and PD Audikesavalu issued the notice on Tuesday based on a public interest litigation, according to which about 27 lakh voters in the 18 Assembly seats were without representatives and unable to air their grievances.

Apart from these seats, bye-elections also need to be held in Tiruvarur and Thiruparankundram, which fell vacant after the death of DMK chief M Karunanidhi and AIADMK leader AK Bose in August.

The bye-election in Tiruvarur was scheduled to be held on January 28. However, earlier this month, the Election Commission cancelled it citing ongoing relief work in the area in the aftermath of Cyclone Gaja. Several parties, with the exception of TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, had demanded that the bye-election be deferred.