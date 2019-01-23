Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the party decided to appoint Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia to the general secretaries’ post in Uttar Pradesh because they want young leaders to change the state’s politics. He described the two as powerful leaders.

Vadra, Gandhi’s sister, is expected to take charge from the first week of February. The move is being seen as her official entry into active politics.

The Congress president said the development was part of the party’s effort to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party. “We have no enmity with [Bahujan Samaj Party chief] Mayawati ji and [Samajwadi Party chief] Akhilesh ji, who have formed a coalition in the state,” Rahul Gandhi said. “I respect them. We are ready to cooperate with them wherever possible. Ultimately the aim is to defeat the BJP.”

The BSP and the Samajwadi Party had not included the Congress in their alliance in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi said he was personally very happy that his sister would now be working with him.

Meanwhile, the BJP criticised Vadra’s appointment, and said it was an indication of the Congress’ failure on all fronts. “The Congress party is a family party, there is no doubt about it,” said party spokesperson Sambit Patra. “After being rejected from the ‘Mahagathbandhan [grand Opposition alliance]’ everywhere, the party has sought a crutch from within their own family.”

Patra accused the Congress of practising dynastic politics, ANI reported. “They consider family as the party, while BJP considers party as the family,” he added.

JP Nadda, the saffron party’s leader in charge of its affairs in Uttar Pradesh, described Vadra’s appointment as the official declaration of “Rahul Gandhi’s failure”, ANI reported. “Priyanka Gandhi officially becomes general secretary of Congress, but everyone knows how this household company works,” Nadda said. “Rahul Gandhi should tell what his view of ‘parivarwadi soch [dynastic thought]’ is.”

Former political strategist and Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor described Vadra’s appointment as “one of the most awaited entries in Indian politics”. The JD(U) is an ally of the BJP. “While people may debate the timing, exact role and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge!” Kishor tweeted. “Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi.”

Vadra’s party colleagues, including Sachin Pilot, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, congratulated her. Her husband and industrialist Robert Vadra shared a post on Facebook, congratulating her, the Hindustan Times reported.