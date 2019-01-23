Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil on Wednesday said the police are on the lookout for absconding Congress MLA JN Ganesh, who is accused of assaulting fellow legislator Anand Singh during a brawl on January 19, PTI reported. The police has filed a first information report against Ganesh and the Congress has suspended him from the party.

Singh was taken to hospital with a head injury on Sunday after the alleged fight that broke out between the two MLAs at Eagleton Resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The Congress had moved its legislators to the resort due to fears of horse-trading by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Patil said Ganesh, MLA from Kampli, would not be spared and would be arrested soon. He said the accused MLA not being arrested till now does not mean the police are sitting quietly. “Police and our department are doing their duty…we are looking out,” Patil said.

He said there is no interference from anyone. “The government and Home Department are under no pressure. Our department is taking necessary steps,” he added.

Ganesh has been charged with causing grievous injuries to Singh and threatening him, besides attempting to murder him.

Singh’s son has said that the MLA has fractured two ribs and a bone below the right eye. “There is a fracture below the right eye. Also, two ribs below the chest have been fractured,” Siddharth Singh said, according to PTI. “Doctors have decided to take a call after the swelling in the right eye reduces. Doctors have instructed that he has to undergo treatment for the next four to five days. We are praying for his speedy recovery.”

Special teams have been formed to track down Ganesh, who has been absconding since the FIR was filed against him, The Hindu reported.