A look at the headlines right now:

Piyush Goyal to lead Arun Jaitley’s finance ministry while he is away for treatment: The announcement comes days ahead of the government’s interim Budget. No alliance with TDP in Andhra Pradesh, Congress to contest alone in Assembly, Lok Sabha polls: All India Congress Committee general secretary Oommen Chandy said the party will organise a bus rally in all 13 districts in February. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro cuts diplomatic ties with US after Trump backs Opposition leader: American diplomats were given 72 hours to leave the country after Washington DC said Juan Guaidó has a legitimate claim to the presidency. Karnataka Congress MLA who assaulted party colleague at resort is absconding, says minister: State Home Minister MB Patil said the police are looking for the legislator, JN Ganesh. Congress leader makes sexist remark about Kerala CM, says he ‘turned out to be worse than a woman’: State Congress Working President K Sudhakaran made the comment during a protest against the way the state government handled the aftermath of floods last year. Pakistani court has stayed Mumbai attacks trial to allow prosecution to produce 19 witnesses, says report: An Islamabad High Court judge purportedly said that some of the witnesses were not appearing in court out of fear. Navy, Coast Guard continue search for Kerala fishing boat said to be ferrying undocumented migrants: The vessel Daya Mata is suspected to have left Munambam on January 12, a defence ministry spokesperson said. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami sues journalist for defamation: The chief minister, who was linked to the robbery attempt at Jayalalithaa’s estate, sought Rs 1.1 crore in damages. Justice Lokur ‘disappointed’ that SC collegium did not release December 12 decision in public domain: In December, the collegium decided to elevate Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Rajendra Menon to the top court. However, it changed the decision a month later. Rohingya women and children arrested in Tripura sent back to jail despite being granted bail: The court granted bail to 24 of 31 Rohingya Muslims taken into custody on Tuesday, but they were all sent to jail as no one appeared to submit their bail bonds.