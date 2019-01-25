The police on Thursday filed a criminal case against Bahujan Samaj Party leader Vijay Yadav at the Civil Lines police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad for allegedly offering a prize of Rs 50 lakh for the head of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sadhana Singh, PTI reported. Yadav, a former MLA, had made the remark on Monday after Singh said BSP chief Mayawati was “worse than a eunuch”.

“An FIR was lodged by BJP leader Raju Kalra against Yadav on the basis of a newspaper report, in which Yadav has announced a Rs 50-lakh award for beheading Sadhana Singh,” said an unidentified police official.

FIR registered against former BSP MLA Vijay Yadav in Civil Lines Police Station, Moradabad, for his statement 'I will give Rs 50 lakh to the person who will bring Sadhna Singh's (BJP MLA) head to me'; Police says an investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/HpOPsk5Fd7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2019

Singh had made the remark at a rally on Saturday while discussing Mayawati’s decision to join force with the Samajwadi Party for the Lok Sabha elections. She cited an incident from 1995, when Samajwadi Party leaders had allegedly tried to assaulted Mayawati after she had withdrawn from an alliance.

Claiming that Mayawati “lacked self-respect”, Singh had said: “[Mayawati] was almost molested earlier... In history, when Draupadi was molested, she took a vow of revenge...but this woman, she lost everything, but still sold her dignity for the sake of power.”

The National Commission for Women has issued a notice to Sadhana Singh asking her to explain her derogatory remarks.