Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika and Nanaji Deshmukh awarded Bharat Ratna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mukherjee is an ‘outstanding statesman of our times’. CJI Ranjan Gogoi names new Supreme Court bench to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on January 29: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi named Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer as part of the new bench. President Ram Nath Kovind urges citizens to exercise franchise to elect new Lok Sabha: Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of the 70th Republic Day. Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on upper-caste quota but refuses to stay implementation of law: The court said it would examine the matter and posted it for hearing in four weeks. BJP-led NDA will fall short of majority mark, say two opinion polls: However, the National Democratic Alliance will emerge as the largest coalition group in Parliament, the surveys predicted. After CBI case against Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress claims government is misusing central agencies: Congress leader Anand Sharma accused the BJP government of using the central agencies to ‘discredit and disturb’ its political opponents. Custodial interrogation of P Chidambaram is needed, CBI and ED tell Delhi High Court: The court reserved its order on Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea. Supreme Court issues notice on contempt pleas to RBI for not disclosing information under RTI Act: Two petitions claimed that the bank had refused to disclose information and had acted against an earlier order issued by the top court. India calls for resolution of Venezuela political crisis through constructive dialogue: Venezuela has ordered the closure of its embassy and consulates in the United States. SC says calling wife a prostitute amounts to ‘grave provocation’, absolves woman of murder: The top court ruled that the accused should be tried for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as she had been provoked to commit the crime.