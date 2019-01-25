The big news: Former President Pranab Mukherjee conferred Bharat Ratna, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court reconstituted new bench to hear Ayodhya case, and Ram Nath Kovind urged citizens to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha polls.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika and Nanaji Deshmukh awarded Bharat Ratna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Mukherjee is an ‘outstanding statesman of our times’.
- CJI Ranjan Gogoi names new Supreme Court bench to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on January 29: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi named Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer as part of the new bench.
- President Ram Nath Kovind urges citizens to exercise franchise to elect new Lok Sabha: Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of the 70th Republic Day.
- Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on upper-caste quota but refuses to stay implementation of law: The court said it would examine the matter and posted it for hearing in four weeks.
- BJP-led NDA will fall short of majority mark, say two opinion polls: However, the National Democratic Alliance will emerge as the largest coalition group in Parliament, the surveys predicted.
- After CBI case against Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress claims government is misusing central agencies: Congress leader Anand Sharma accused the BJP government of using the central agencies to ‘discredit and disturb’ its political opponents.
- Custodial interrogation of P Chidambaram is needed, CBI and ED tell Delhi High Court: The court reserved its order on Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea.
- Supreme Court issues notice on contempt pleas to RBI for not disclosing information under RTI Act: Two petitions claimed that the bank had refused to disclose information and had acted against an earlier order issued by the top court.
- India calls for resolution of Venezuela political crisis through constructive dialogue: Venezuela has ordered the closure of its embassy and consulates in the United States.
- SC says calling wife a prostitute amounts to ‘grave provocation’, absolves woman of murder: The top court ruled that the accused should be tried for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as she had been provoked to commit the crime.