The Patiala House Court in New Delhi on Saturday sent AgustaWestland chopper scam accused advocate Gautam Khaitan to two-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday in a separate money laundering case, ANI reported. The investigation agency had on Friday arrested the lawyer from Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate alleged that Khaitan has several illegal properties, NDTV reported. “He is running less of a law firm and more of a money laundering business,” the agency told the court on Saturday. “We need to ask questions. This custody is necessary.”

The Central Board of Direct Taxes had searched Khaitan’s offices and properties in New Delhi and the National Capital Region last week. The Income Tax Department then filed a case against the advocate under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, PTI reported.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Khaitan based on the Income Tax Department’s case. Unidentified agency officials told PTI that Khaitan operates several foreign accounts illegally, and possesses black money and stashed assets.

Khaitan’s arrest for alleged money laundering came after the Enforcement Directorate interrogated alleged middleman in AgustaWestland case, Christian Michel, PTI reported. Michel was extradited from Dubai to India last month.

Khaitan was arrested in December 2016 in connection with the AgustaWestland chopper scam. However, he was granted bail in the case.