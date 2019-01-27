A look at the headlines right now:

We can resolve Ayodhya dispute within 24 hours, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister told India TV that the Supreme Court should hand over the matter to his government if it cannot deliver a verdict soon. Toll rises to 40 in Brazil dam collapse, 300 people still missing: The country’s environmental agency Ibama has slapped a Rs 469-crore fine on mining company Vale for violations related to the tragedy. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to go on fast in Delhi on February 13: The Telugu Desam Party chief shared his protest plans at a parliamentary party meeting in Amaravati on Saturday. Navy detects second body in Meghalaya coal mine, nearly 45 days after 15 people were trapped in flooded mine: This body was detected in the same rat-hole coal mine where the first body was detected on January 17, an official said. FIR registered against singer Zubeen Garg for allegedly insulting Bharat Ratna: Assam Kisan Morcha vice president Satya Ranjan Borah, whose group is affiliated to the BJP, claimed that the singer also insulted Bhupen Hazarika. VVIP chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan sent to two-day ED custody in a fresh money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate alleged that Khaitan has several illegal properties. One dead, nine hospitalised after consuming food offered at temple in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura: The police said two unidentified women visited the Gangamma Devi temple in Chintamani town, and distributed the offering. Tamil Nadu CM asks teachers on strike to return to work, cites lack of funds to meet their demands: Government teachers have been on an indefinite strike since January 22. Gauri Lankesh’s sister moves SC, opposes clubbing her murder probe with those of other rationalists: Kavitha Lankesh said that the investigation should not be handed over to the CBI. Areas within 500 metres around Somnath, Ambaji temples in Gujarat declared ‘vegetarian zones’: Local Hindutva organisations in Veraval municipality, where the Somnath temple is located, have been demanding a ban on non-vegetarian food around the shrine.