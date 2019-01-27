The big news: Adityanath says Ayodhya case can be settled in 24 hours, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Toll in the Brazil dam collapse rose to 40, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will go on a fast in Delhi on February 13.
A look at the headlines right now:
- We can resolve Ayodhya dispute within 24 hours, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister told India TV that the Supreme Court should hand over the matter to his government if it cannot deliver a verdict soon.
- Toll rises to 40 in Brazil dam collapse, 300 people still missing: The country’s environmental agency Ibama has slapped a Rs 469-crore fine on mining company Vale for violations related to the tragedy.
- Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to go on fast in Delhi on February 13: The Telugu Desam Party chief shared his protest plans at a parliamentary party meeting in Amaravati on Saturday.
- Navy detects second body in Meghalaya coal mine, nearly 45 days after 15 people were trapped in flooded mine: This body was detected in the same rat-hole coal mine where the first body was detected on January 17, an official said.
- FIR registered against singer Zubeen Garg for allegedly insulting Bharat Ratna: Assam Kisan Morcha vice president Satya Ranjan Borah, whose group is affiliated to the BJP, claimed that the singer also insulted Bhupen Hazarika.
- VVIP chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan sent to two-day ED custody in a fresh money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate alleged that Khaitan has several illegal properties.
- One dead, nine hospitalised after consuming food offered at temple in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura: The police said two unidentified women visited the Gangamma Devi temple in Chintamani town, and distributed the offering.
- Tamil Nadu CM asks teachers on strike to return to work, cites lack of funds to meet their demands: Government teachers have been on an indefinite strike since January 22.
- Gauri Lankesh’s sister moves SC, opposes clubbing her murder probe with those of other rationalists: Kavitha Lankesh said that the investigation should not be handed over to the CBI.
- Areas within 500 metres around Somnath, Ambaji temples in Gujarat declared ‘vegetarian zones’: Local Hindutva organisations in Veraval municipality, where the Somnath temple is located, have been demanding a ban on non-vegetarian food around the shrine.