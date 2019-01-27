A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS in Madurai: The prime minister, whose visit to the state triggered a Twitter war, also inaugurated super-speciality blocks at medical colleges in Thanjavur and Tirunelveli. CBI officer transferred a day after signing FIR against accused in Videocon loan case, say reports: The agency filed a case against former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot on January 24. Priyanka Gandhi suffers from bipolar disorder and beats up people, alleges Subramanian Swamy: The BJP leader said that Gandhi, who was recently appointed Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, was not fit to lead a public life. At least 21 killed and 71 injured in twin explosions in a church in Philippines: The attack on the cathedral on the southern island of Jolo bears the hallmark of attacks carried out by the Islamist Abu Sayyaf group, said officials. Collective urges CM to stall transfer of nuns who protested against rape-accused bishop: Save our Sisters has requested Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure that the lives of the five nuns are not in danger. Electoral bond scheme is ‘a damp squib and a huge disappointment’, says Navin Chawla: The former chief election commissioner said the monetary instruments were being used to camouflage black money. We can resolve Ayodhya dispute within 24 hours, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister told India TV that the Supreme Court should hand over the matter to his government if it cannot deliver a verdict soon. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to go on fast in Delhi on February 13: The Telugu Desam Party chief shared his protest plans at a parliamentary party meeting in Amaravati on Saturday. Former Kerala police chief questions decision to award Padma Bhushan to Nambi Narayanan: Conferring the country’s third-highest civilian award on the former ISRO scientist was like ‘mixing poison with nectar’, said TP Senkumar. Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro suspends order to expel American diplomatic personnel: The president did a U-turn to give his government time to negotiate with the United States about setting up a ‘US interests office’ in the country.