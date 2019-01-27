The big news: Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS in Madurai, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A CBI officer who signed the FIR in the Videocon loan case was transferred, and Subramanian Swamy claimed that Priyanka Gandhi is bipolar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS in Madurai: The prime minister, whose visit to the state triggered a Twitter war, also inaugurated super-speciality blocks at medical colleges in Thanjavur and Tirunelveli.
- CBI officer transferred a day after signing FIR against accused in Videocon loan case, say reports: The agency filed a case against former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon CEO Venugopal Dhoot on January 24.
- Priyanka Gandhi suffers from bipolar disorder and beats up people, alleges Subramanian Swamy: The BJP leader said that Gandhi, who was recently appointed Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, was not fit to lead a public life.
- At least 21 killed and 71 injured in twin explosions in a church in Philippines: The attack on the cathedral on the southern island of Jolo bears the hallmark of attacks carried out by the Islamist Abu Sayyaf group, said officials.
- Collective urges CM to stall transfer of nuns who protested against rape-accused bishop: Save our Sisters has requested Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure that the lives of the five nuns are not in danger.
- Electoral bond scheme is ‘a damp squib and a huge disappointment’, says Navin Chawla: The former chief election commissioner said the monetary instruments were being used to camouflage black money.
- We can resolve Ayodhya dispute within 24 hours, says Adityanath: The Uttar Pradesh chief minister told India TV that the Supreme Court should hand over the matter to his government if it cannot deliver a verdict soon.
- Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to go on fast in Delhi on February 13: The Telugu Desam Party chief shared his protest plans at a parliamentary party meeting in Amaravati on Saturday.
- Former Kerala police chief questions decision to award Padma Bhushan to Nambi Narayanan: Conferring the country’s third-highest civilian award on the former ISRO scientist was like ‘mixing poison with nectar’, said TP Senkumar.
- Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro suspends order to expel American diplomatic personnel: The president did a U-turn to give his government time to negotiate with the United States about setting up a ‘US interests office’ in the country.