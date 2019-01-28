A look at the headlines right now:

Rahul Gandhi promises minimum income for every poor person if Congress is voted to power: ‘We cannot build a new India while millions of our brothers and sisters suffer the scourge of poverty,’ the Congress president said at a rally in Chhattisgarh. Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused of misbehaving with woman at Mysuru meeting: A video shows the Congress leader trying to snatch the microphone from a woman’s hand and, in the process, pulling her dupatta off. For Congress, OROP stands for ‘Only Rahul Only Priyanka’, claims Amit Shah: The BJP chief accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of not taking concrete steps to eradicate poverty. United Kingdom condemns burning of Indian flag in London on Republic Day: The protest was reportedly conducted by separatist groups on January 26. NRC is an electoral gimmick, says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: The Trinamool Congress chief said she would not allow it to be implemented in the state. Intelligence Bureau has named universities critical of Modi, says report: The agency reportedly said those associated with colleges like Ashoka University and Azim Premji University criticise the government. ED is coercing me to frame someone influential from UPA era, says accused in VVIP chopper case: A Delhi court extended lawyer Gautam Khaitan’s custodial remand by five days after the ED arrested him in a separate money-laundering case. Supreme Court asks Centre, Meghalaya government to continue efforts to rescue trapped miners: A status report submitted by the Centre said the search for the remaining miners were still in progress. Audio clip on Rafale deal authentic, Manohar Parrikar has ‘explosive secrets’, alleges Rahul Gandhi: The Congress chief said an inquiry is yet to be ordered a month after the audio clip was released. Pilot involved in Nepal plane crash was smoking in cockpit and ‘emotionally disturbed’, says inquiry report: The report said the pilot’s disorientation and crew’s loss of situational awareness had led to the March 2018 crash that killed 51 passengers.