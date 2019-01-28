The big news: Congress promises minimum income scheme for the poor, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah was accused of misbehaving with a woman, and Amit Shah took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Rahul Gandhi promises minimum income for every poor person if Congress is voted to power: ‘We cannot build a new India while millions of our brothers and sisters suffer the scourge of poverty,’ the Congress president said at a rally in Chhattisgarh.
- Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused of misbehaving with woman at Mysuru meeting: A video shows the Congress leader trying to snatch the microphone from a woman’s hand and, in the process, pulling her dupatta off.
- For Congress, OROP stands for ‘Only Rahul Only Priyanka’, claims Amit Shah: The BJP chief accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of not taking concrete steps to eradicate poverty.
- United Kingdom condemns burning of Indian flag in London on Republic Day: The protest was reportedly conducted by separatist groups on January 26.
- NRC is an electoral gimmick, says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee: The Trinamool Congress chief said she would not allow it to be implemented in the state.
- Intelligence Bureau has named universities critical of Modi, says report: The agency reportedly said those associated with colleges like Ashoka University and Azim Premji University criticise the government.
- ED is coercing me to frame someone influential from UPA era, says accused in VVIP chopper case: A Delhi court extended lawyer Gautam Khaitan’s custodial remand by five days after the ED arrested him in a separate money-laundering case.
- Supreme Court asks Centre, Meghalaya government to continue efforts to rescue trapped miners: A status report submitted by the Centre said the search for the remaining miners were still in progress.
- Audio clip on Rafale deal authentic, Manohar Parrikar has ‘explosive secrets’, alleges Rahul Gandhi: The Congress chief said an inquiry is yet to be ordered a month after the audio clip was released.
- Pilot involved in Nepal plane crash was smoking in cockpit and ‘emotionally disturbed’, says inquiry report: The report said the pilot’s disorientation and crew’s loss of situational awareness had led to the March 2018 crash that killed 51 passengers.