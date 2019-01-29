Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is “fully committed” to the development and prosperity of Assam. Modi said in a tweet that the party will always protect the interests of the people of the state.

“Several initiatives of the central and Assam government have contributed towards transforming lives of the citizens of Assam,” he said. Modi’s tweet came amid protests in Assam and other northeastern states against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, and opposition to the legislation from most chief ministers in the region.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act of 1955 to grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the Muslim-majority nations of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan if they have lived in India for six years. Those who do not possess required documents are also eligible for citizenship, according to the bill. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, and is expected to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha in the Budget Session.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, whose National People’s Party is an ally of the BJP, will hold a meeting of several regional political parties on Tuesday, to discuss the Citizenship Bill. The National People’s Party is likely to pull out of the coalition if the Centre does not scrap the proposed legislation.

The prime minister on Tuesday also thanked the people of Assam for the BJP’s victory in three tribal autonomous council elections in the state. “I appreciate the local unit of the party for their constant efforts to serve the people of the state,” he added.

The BJP and its ally the Ganashakti Party swept the Mising Autonomous Council, winning 35 out of 36 seats on Monday, Guwahati Plus reported. In the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, the party won 34 out of 36 seats with its ally, the Jautha Sangram Samity. In the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, the BJP won 18 seats.

