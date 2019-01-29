The big news: Centre moves SC to return surplus Ayodhya land to trust, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Former Defence Minister George Fernandes died, and BJP chief Amit Shah said his party would turn West Bengal into ‘Shonar Bangla’ once again.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre moves SC on Ayodhya dispute, asks it to return surplus land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas: The BJP said the government will not touch the disputed land.
- Former Defence Minister George Fernandes dies at 88: He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and had recently contracted swine flu.
- Lok Sabha elections a chance to turn West Bengal into ‘Shonar Bangla’ again, claims Amit Shah: Several vehicles parked near the venue of the rally were vandalised, with the BJP blaming the Trinamool Congress for the attack.
- SBI officials allege Aadhaar data misused, UIDAI says database is ‘fully secure’: The bank has claimed there must be a loophole in UIDAI’s security system that allowed operators to generate Aadhaar cards using fraudulent documents.
- No members on National Statistical Commission after resignations over Centre burying jobs report: Acting chairperson PC Mohanan and another member JV Meenakshi resigned this week, leaving the commission with no members.
- PM Modi gives his ‘15 friends maximum income guarantee’, alleges Congress President Rahul Gandhi: Mayawati questioned Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to fulfill the promise.
- Promoters of Dewan Housing Finance involved in Rs 31,000-crore scam, alleges Cobrapost: The website claimed 32 Indian banks had sanctioned loans worth Rs 50,000 crore to the company without conducting due diligence.
- Ten northeastern parties, including BJP allies, decide to oppose Citizenship Bill: The parties have resolved to ensure that the bill is not passed in the Rajya Sabha, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said.
- Indian Army joins Navy in rescue operations to find missing miners in Meghalaya: A defence spokesperson said an Army team of 20 to 25 personnel has been deployed to provide logistical support to the Navy.
- US President Donald Trump to deliver State of the Union address on February 5: The announcement follows Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s postponement of the event citing security concerns about the government shutdown.