A look at the headlines right now:

Centre moves SC on Ayodhya dispute, asks it to return surplus land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas: The BJP said the government will not touch the disputed land. Former Defence Minister George Fernandes dies at 88: He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and had recently contracted swine flu. Lok Sabha elections a chance to turn West Bengal into ‘Shonar Bangla’ again, claims Amit Shah: Several vehicles parked near the venue of the rally were vandalised, with the BJP blaming the Trinamool Congress for the attack. SBI officials allege Aadhaar data misused, UIDAI says database is ‘fully secure’: The bank has claimed there must be a loophole in UIDAI’s security system that allowed operators to generate Aadhaar cards using fraudulent documents. No members on National Statistical Commission after resignations over Centre burying jobs report: Acting chairperson PC Mohanan and another member JV Meenakshi resigned this week, leaving the commission with no members. PM Modi gives his ‘15 friends maximum income guarantee’, alleges Congress President Rahul Gandhi: Mayawati questioned Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to fulfill the promise. Promoters of Dewan Housing Finance involved in Rs 31,000-crore scam, alleges Cobrapost: The website claimed 32 Indian banks had sanctioned loans worth Rs 50,000 crore to the company without conducting due diligence. Ten northeastern parties, including BJP allies, decide to oppose Citizenship Bill: The parties have resolved to ensure that the bill is not passed in the Rajya Sabha, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said. Indian Army joins Navy in rescue operations to find missing miners in Meghalaya: A defence spokesperson said an Army team of 20 to 25 personnel has been deployed to provide logistical support to the Navy. US President Donald Trump to deliver State of the Union address on February 5: The announcement follows Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s postponement of the event citing security concerns about the government shutdown.