Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Islamabad’s envoy on Wednesday night to condemn a phone call between Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Pakistan had said on Tuesday that Qureshi “briefed” the separatist leader about its efforts to highlight “human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces” in Kashmir. Gokhale summoned High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood for a 10-minute meeting at 10.30 pm on Wednesday, reported The Indian Express.

Gokhale conveyed India’s condemnation “of this latest brazen attempt by Pakistan to subvert India’s unity” and accused Pakistan of direct interference, the Ministry of External Affairs said. He called it a “deplorable act” that “violated all norms for the conduct of international relations even by Pakistan’s own standards”, the statement said.

“The Foreign Secretary underscored that by this action Pakistan has confirmed yet again that it officially abets and encourages individuals associated with terrorism and anti-India activities,” the ministry said.

India told Mahmood that Qureshi’s actions had exposed Pakistan’s “duplicity” in maintaining normal relations with New Delhi. Gokhale asked Pakistan to desist from such actions and warned the envoy of consequences if Islamabad persists. Gokhale reiterated India’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir being an integral part of India.

On Tuesday, Pakistan had said that Farooq “greatly appreciated” its efforts and he “emphasised that the Indian atrocities shall never be able to suppress the will of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

Farooq told The Indian Express that the Imran Khan-led Pakistan government planned to communicate with other countries about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Khan “tried his best to reach out” to India but “unfortunately there was no response”, Farooq said.