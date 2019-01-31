President Ram Nath Kovind addressed legislators from the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament on Thursday on the first day of the Budget Session.

He said the country was passing through a difficult period before the 2014 General Elections, but the present government came out with an initiative to create a “new India”.

Kovind praised several schemes introduced by the government.

Among the schemes he mentioned were the Deen Dayal Antodaya scheme, under which the poor are provided skill training, and the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, under which he said nine crore toilets have been built.

The president said there were only 12 crore cooking gas connections in 2014, but in four and a half years, the Narendra Modi-led government added 13 crore connections.

“Healthcare is my government’s topmost priority,” he said. “I am happy to inform you that the benefits of government’s schemes are reaching poorest of the poor.”

As many as 10 lakh poor people have already taken treatment under the government’s new Ayushman Bharat health scheme, he added. The president said that the government is making efforts to improve the health infrastructure in the country.

Kovind said the Centre has also improved the facilities for the disabled. Around 12 lakh disabled have received assistance of Rs 700 crore, he asserted. Railway stations have also been made disabled-friendly. “The Centre has published a dictionary of 3,000 words for the disabled,” he added.

The president also claimed that the government had got rid of all unmanned railway crossings in India, thus reducing the risk of accidents.

The Centre has set up 35,000 real estate projects registered in last four years, the president added. The president also praised the government’s bill to make triple talaq illegal, and the introduction of reservations for the poor among upper castes.

The president backed the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which has met with opposition from political parties and people in the Northeastern states. “The Citizenship Amendment Bill will make it easier to provide Indian citizenship to those who had to take refuge in India after facing oppression somewhere else,” he said.

The president said the government has taken several measures to improve women’s welfare. “Maternity leave has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks,” Kovind added.

Kovind said farmers have produced a record foodgrain output in the last financial year, and the government is making all efforts to improve their livelihood.

As many as 1.16 lakh gram panchayats have been provided optical fibre, he said, compared to just 59 gram panchayats in 2014. As many as 40,000 gram panchayats have been provided Wi-Fi connections. The president added that the cost of a mobile phone call has reduced by over 50% since 2014.

Kovind said Rs 88,000 crore has been deposited in bank accounts under the Jan Dhan scheme. He said an international survey had found out that 55% of all new bank accounts opened around the world between 2014 and 2017 were in India.

The president said the government has taken several steps to bring back black money stashed abroad, including signing treaties with other countries. Kovind praised the government’s November 8, 2016 decision to scrap old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, to reduce the amount of black money in the system.

He said India’s ease of business ranking improved from 142 in 2014 to 77 in 2018. “In 2014, India’s share of the world’s Gross Domestic Product was 2.6%. Today, it has increased to 3.3%,” Kovind said.

The president also said that India is the second biggest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world.

“I am happy that our country is building inclusive societies based on morality, consistent with Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams,” Kovind added.

Thursday is the first day of the Parliament’s Budget Session. Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu held all-party meetings.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar called the all-party meeting in an effort to ensure that the session goes on uninterrupted. This is the last session of Parliament before the Lok Sabha polls later this year.

The Centre will present an interim budget, or vote-on-account, on Friday. On Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Finance had refuted reports that it planned to present a full budget despite it being an election year.

The Centre wants to pass the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance during the session, whose first tranche ends on February 13.