Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, who presented the Centre’s interim Budget on Friday, announced a mega pension scheme for workers in the unorganised sector.

Goyal said the scheme will benefit 10 crore workers and it will be implemented from the current year. The scheme will cover workers with monthly income up to Rs 15,000.

Workers who enrol for the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan will get Rs 3,000 per month after the age of 60. They will need to contribute a nominal amount every month during their working age – those who join the scheme at the age of 18 will need to pay just Rs 55 a month. The government will deposit an equal share in the worker’s pension account every month.

The finance minister said the Centre has allocated Rs 500 crore for the scheme.

Here is the part of Goyal’s speech in which he made proposals about the mega pension scheme: