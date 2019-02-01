Piyush Goyal set to present last budget of Modi government’s term today
The Finance Ministry on January 30 had announced that this will be an interim Budget and not a full one.
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Budget at 11 am in Parliament today. This is the last Budget of the Narendra Modi government’s current term, which ends in May.
Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who presented the previous four Budgets of the Narendra Modi government, is away for medical treatment in the United States. This will be Piyush Goyal’s first Budget as finance minister.
9.44 am: Ahead of the Budget, the Shiv Sena demanded that the central government exempt those earning up to Rs 8 lakh per annum from paying income tax. Party leader Sanjay Raut told ANI that the government has decided to provide 10% reservation to the economically weaker sections, and those earning less than or equal to Rs 8 lakh per annum can apply for this.
“So, we feel people who earn Rs 8,00,000 per annum are poor,” says Raut. “Therefore, the limit of income tax should be Rs 8 lakh. Those who earn up to Rs 8 lakh per annum should be refrained [removed] from paying tax.”
On January 9, the Parliament had passed a bill that provides 10% reservation for the economically weak among upper castes.
9.41 am: Minister Piyush Goyal calls on President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation.
9.39 am: The rupee, meanwhile, opened at 71.10 against the dollar. The Indian currency was the worst performer among Asian currencies in January as fiscal concerns weighed ahead of the Budget, according to Bloomberg.
9.31 am: BJP national spokersperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal sends his best wishes to Piyush Goyal, who will present his first Budget.
9.27 am: The BJP is reportedly in favour of an expansionary economic policy and does not consider the government’s plan to limit the fiscal deficit to 3.3% of the GDP as “sacrosanct”, the party’s Economic Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal tells Reuters.
“There’s a demand, there’s a debate – all my colleagues are saying what’s the need of keeping the fiscal deficit in check when there is distress in a particular sector,” says Agarwal, referring to the farm sector.
The government had earlier said it would cut the fiscal deficit to 3.3% of GDP in the 2018-’19 financial year, compared to the 3.53% in 2017-’18.
9.21 am: BJP leaders have exuded confidence before the Budget presentation. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Narendra Singh Tomar says the NDA government’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” will reflect in the Budget.
The budget is likely to focus on immediate relief measures, particularly for the agricultural sector in distress and for small businesses.
9.18 am: Both the domestic benchmark indices have opened higher ahead of the Budget, with the BSE Sensex at 36311.74 and the National Stock Exchange Nifty at 10851.35.
9.15 am: Here’s some trivia: Indira Gandhi, the country’s only woman Prime Minister so far, was also the first woman finance minister to have presented the Budget. She had taken over after Morarji Desai resigned as the finance minister in 1969.
9.12 am: Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha says the government is committed to fiscal prudence and consolidation, according to The Economic Times. “Expect a vigorous and effective policy response to the farm distress issue,” he says.
9.09 am: The Parliament’s Budget Session, meanwhile, started on Thursday and will continue till February 13. This is the last session of Parliament before the Lok Sabha elections later this year.
9.05 am: Copies of the Budget have been brought to the Parliament, with Piyush Goyal set to present them at 11 am.
9 am: A favourable revision in the current tax exemption limits, less taxing fixed deposits and easing education loans are a few of the things that common citizens will seek from the Budget.
8.56 am: During the all-party meeting on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi informed opposition parties that the government will present an interim Budget. Earlier, media reports suggesting that the Centre intends to present a full budget had sparked condemnation by the Opposition.
8.55 am: The Union Cabinet, headed by PM Narendra Modi, is scheduled to meet at 10 am ahead of the Budget presentation in the Parliament.
8.50 am: Minister of State in the Finance Ministry, Shiv Pratap Shukla, expresses confidence that the popular Modi government will take care of everything in the Budget.
“We will do whatever is possible for the people,” ANI quotes him as saying. “We have always presented a good budget.”
8.40 am: Indian benchmark indices closed almost unchanged over a month-long period ending Thursday before the Budget is set to be presented, LiveMint reported.
8.35 am: A few important aspects to look out for in the Budget are the BJP-led government’s latest response to the jobs problem and farm distress, which have been critical issues for far too long and are starting to hurt the ruling party electorally.
Doubling farm incomes and giving houses to all by 2022 have been among the government’s top aims Budget after Budget, and may see new announcements this time too.
One of the government’s weak points has been its ability to contain its fiscal deficit – which represents how much more the government spends than it earns – within its targeted limit. Read our Budget preview to get a glimpse into the major issues that need to be tackled.
8.30 am: This is the last Budget of the Narendra Modi government’s current term, which ends in May. By convention, outgoing governments present an interim Budget of expenditure and receipts instead of a full one. Through an interim Budget, the government seeks the Parliament’s approval to spend money for a few weeks until its term lasts.
8.15 am: What is an interim Budget?
In a year when general elections are scheduled, the outgoing government presents the interim Budget. It is similar to the regular budget as the central government presents a full financial statement – its expenditure, receipts and projections for the fiscal year.
Here’s what you need to know about the timings and details of today’s interim Budget.
8 am: Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Budget at 11 am today. An interim budget is usually passed by the Lok Sabha without discussion.
The Finance Ministry on January 30 announced that it will be the interim Budget. “The Budget will be called Interim Budget 2019-’20,” Ministry of Finance Official Spokesperson DK Joshi said. “We do not have any confusion on the matter.”
This Budget is Piyush Goyal’s first as finance minister. Arun Jaitley, who presented the previous four Budgets of the Narendra Modi government, is away for medical treatment in the United States.