Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Opposition leaders would meet Election Commission officials on February 4 to discuss their concerns about irregularities in electronic voting machines.

Gandhi spoke to reporters after Opposition leaders met at the Constitution Club in New Delhi in the evening. “You can waive off Rs 3.5 lakh crore loan of 15 people but give only Rs 17 per day to farmers!” Gandhi said, criticising the budget presented by the government earlier in the day. “What else is this, if not an insult?”

In his Budget speech, Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal proposed a full tax rebate for individual taxpayers with annual income up to Rs 5 lakh, a pension scheme for workers in the unorganised sector and assured income support for farmers with small landholdings.

The Congress chief said the Lok Sabha elections would be fought based on factors such as “corruption within the Narendra Modi-led government on the Rafale deal, demonetisation and agriculture”. The meeting was attended, among others, by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party President Chandrababu Naidu, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi.

