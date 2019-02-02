A complaint has been filed against Congress President Rahul Gandhi and two others in connection with posters portraying the party’s chief as Hindu deity Ram in Bihar’s Patna, The Times of India reported on Friday.

Rakesh Dutt Mishra, who claimed to be the general secretary of the Bhartiya Jan Kranti Dal, had filed the complaint with the Patna civil court. The complaint also included the names of Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha and Congress worker Vijay Kumar Singh.

Mishra claimed that the poster had hurt his religious sentiments and that it was part of a conspiracy to create unrest in the area. The complainant said he had asked Jha and Singh to remove the posters but that they had refused to do so.

Meanwhile, unidentified people vandalised some of the posters in the city, ANI reported, adding that six people have been named as accused in the case.

The poster had surfaced days ahead of his visit to the state for the Jan Aakanksha rally. Gandhi is scheduled to address the rally in the Bihar capital on February 3.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, the poster read: “Let them keep chanting the name of Ram, you be Ram himself.” Others seen on the poster are Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh and state Congress leaders.

Vijay Kumar Singh is believed to have put up the poster. Singh said “Rahul ji has all the qualities of Lord Ram and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is only doing politics in the name of Lord Ram,” Singh had told The Times of India. “Congress has been working for the development of the country for long and all the important revolutions and schemes had been implemented by the Congress.”

Vijay Kumar Singh Singh had said only the Congress and Gandhi were capable of resolving the Ayodhya matter.